Maui Surf Forecast for May 26, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 4-6 East Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 05:10 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 10:30 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:29 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:43 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south-facing shores will gradually lower tonight as a lingering medium-period south swell fades. A fresh long-period south swell will arrive Tuesday, then build surf to near the seasonal average through midweek before slowly easing Thursday. A more significant long-period south-southwest swell is expected by next weekend. Expect surf to begin building locally Friday, then peak above/around the advisory level over the weekend.

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will also continue to lower tonight as a small lingering north-northwest swell fades, trend up once again on Tuesday, peak Wednesday above- average, before lowering Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through midweek, then gradually lower later in the week as the trades ease.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.