Washington man formally charged by Information with allegedly harassing an endangered monk seal on Maui

Washington Man Charged with Harassing Endangered Monk Seal “Lani” by Hurling Large Rock at Her Head. Photos: US Department of Justice

United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, of Covington, Washington, was charged by Information today, May 26, 2026, for allegedly throwing a large rock at the seal’s head, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Earlier this month, he was charged by criminal complaint in United States District Court, and arrested the following day, near Seattle, Washington by Special Agents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The charges stem from the same incident, reported on May 5, 2026 in Lahaina, Maui.

According to court records, Lytvynchuk was observed and filmed on May 5, 2026 walking along the shoreline in the Lahaina area of Maui “tracking the movements of a Hawaiian monk seal as it playfully pushed a floating log close to the shoreline.”

According to the complaint, “Lytvynchuk then picked up a large rock, took aim, and threw the rock directly at the seal head. The rock narrowly missed the seal’s nose, startling it, and causing it to rear up out of the water.”

Witnesses immediately confronted Lytvynchuk and told him they had contacted law enforcement, to which Lytvynchuk reportedly responded that he was “rich enough to pay the fines,” before walking away. According to witnesses, the monk seal remained largely immobile for an extended period of time after the incident, which caused much concern over the seal’s welfare.

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaiʻi reports that Lytvynchuk is charged by Information with “take” of an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. “Taking” includes, among other things, harassing, harming, pursuing, hunting, wounding, and killing a protected species, or attempting to do so.

If convicted, Lytvynchuk, faces up to one year in prison for each charge, plus a term of supervised release. Lytvynchuk also faces a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act, a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and a fine of up to $100,000 under the Criminal Fine Improvements Act.

“Today’s charges against Igor Lytvynchuk demonstrate our solemn commitment to not only protect Hawaiʻi’s endangered monk seals, but all of our unique and endangered wildlife species from those who illegally harass, injure, or attempt to take them in defiance of federal law,” said US Attorney Ken Sorenson. “Igor Lytvynchuk now stands formally charged for these alleged offenses and will face justice in federal court. We urge all to allow the process of justice to proceed and understand that Lytvynchuk enjoys certain rights, including the presumption of innocence. We look forward to proceeding with our case in United States District Court.”

The charges in the Information are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. In the case of conviction, any sentence would be imposed by a United States District Judge based on the statutory sentencing factors and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Marine Fisheries Service – Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

Assistant US Attorney Michael Nammar is prosecuting the case.