Haleakalā Conservancy announces Jin Harlow as new Executive Director

Jin Harlow Executive Director Haleakalā Conservancy. Photo by Michelle Drevlow

Haleakalā Conservancy has named Jin Harlow as its new Executive Director, strengthening the organization’s efforts to expand philanthropic support for Haleakalā National Park.

Haleakalā National Park spans more than 33,000 acres and is home to more endangered species than any other national park in the United States, while also preserving critically important culturally significant resources. Founded in 2019, Haleakalā Conservancy serves as the official nonprofit partner to the Park, helping to fill funding gaps by supporting park-directed projects in conservation, preservation, education and access.

Harlow brings nearly two decades of leadership experience with the National Park Service, serving in national parks across Hawaiʻi and the continental United States, including senior leadership roles at both Yosemite National Park and Haleakalā National Park. In these roles, she led multidisciplinary teams and managed partnerships, media, education, and volunteer programs, reaching millions of visitors annually.

A rainbow over Haleakalā Crater. NPS Photo by Jin Prugsawan Harlow

“I am honored to serve Haleakalā National Park in this new role,” Harlow said. “Haleakalā is incredibly meaningful to me, and I am grateful to step into this role. I look forward to strengthening partnerships and expanding philanthropic support to help care for it for future generations.”

In her role as Executive Director, she will lead fundraising, partnerships, communications, and strategic growth for the Conservancy, with a focus on increasing awareness and expanding donor engagement.

“Many people know and love Haleakalā National Park, but fewer realize there is a nonprofit dedicated entirely to supporting it,” Harlow said. “One of our biggest opportunities ahead is inviting more people into that mission through community engagement, giving, or simply learning more about the incredible work happening in the Park every day.”

The Conservancy’s Board of Directors said Harlow’s leadership will help grow philanthropic support for Haleakalā National Park and increase the organization’s capacity to fund priority conservation, education, and cultural preservation work.

“Jin brings a wealth of experience working for Haleakalā National Park and a strong commitment to stewardship and conservation,” said Natalie Gates, Superintendent of Haleakalā National Park.

“We are excited for her leadership in expanding support for the protection of Haleakalā’s cultural resources, native ecosystems, and educational programs that help people experience and care for this special place.” said Scott Meidell, President of the Board for Haleakalā Conservancy.

Pools of ʻOheʻo Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park. NPS Photo by Jin Prugsawan Harlow.

To learn more about Haleakalā Conservancy, upcoming initiatives, and ways to support Haleakalā National Park, visit www.haleakalaconservancy.org .