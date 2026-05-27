Keoni Kuoha announces campaign for Hawaiʻi State House, District 12

Keoni Kuoha. PC: Keoni Kuoha for Hawaiʻi State House, District 12

Surrounded by supporters on May 18, 2026, Keoni Kuoha formally announced his candidacy for the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives, District 12, representing the Maui communities of Makawao, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kula, Pūlehu, ʻUlupalakua, Kanaio and Kahikinui.

Kuoha brings a career rooted in service to people and place. He is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, Notre Dame and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Over three decades, he has worked as an educator, nonprofit leader, natural resource manager and cultural practitioner. Most recently, he served as Director of the House Maui Initiative at the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, where he worked to address the systemic drivers of the housing affordability crisis facing Maui families.

His campaign priorities include building affordable housing for local workers and families, protecting ʻāina and water resources, strengthening schools and workforce development, advancing energy and food self-sufficiency, and ensuring government is responsive and accountable to the communities it serves.

“E kupu, e ohaoha, e kō aʻe: Rise, Thrive, Be Fulfilled,” reflects his vision for an Upcountry where every family can stay, grow and flourish.

Kuoha campaign launch. PC: Keoni Kuoha for Hawaiʻi State House, District 12

“Upcountry Maui is home to families who have lived and worked this land for generations,” Kuoha said. “Rising costs, a shortage of affordable housing, strained infrastructure, and under-resourced schools are threatening the futures of the very people who built this community. I want to bring your voice to the table and make sure Upcountry is truly represented.”

Maui Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez said, “Keoni has spent his career building bridges between systems that shape our lives and people who often have the least amount of power to shape those systems. Upcountry Maui would benefit from that kind of leadership in the legislature.”

Dr. Cally Adams, D.D.S. said, “Whether it’s water, housing, or our schools, Keoni understands what’s at stake for the families who have made Upcountry home. We’re proud to stand with him.”

More information is available online at votekeoni.org.

As of Tuesday, May 26, the following individuals had pulled papers and filed to run for the District 12 House seat:

Bowen, Brad (pulled papers May 6, 2026)

Johnson, Dan (filed May 22, 2026)

Kuoha, Keoni (pulled papers May 15, 2026)

Yamashita, Kyle T. (pulled papers May 11, 2026) *incumbent

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.