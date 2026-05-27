MEO Molokaʻi Rural Shuttle could help relieve high gasoline costs 

Bus P148 has been added to the Maui Economic Opportunity bus fleet on Molokaʻi. The 24-passenger bus with two-wheelchair capacity was blessed in April and is part of the Molokaʻi Rural Shuttle fleet of buses.

With gasoline prices ticking $7 a gallon for regular unleaded on Molokaʻi, Maui Economic Opportunity’s Rural Shuttle Service – which operates without cost to riders – could be an option for residents looking to save on their transportation costs.

“Fuel cost spikes due to local, national and international catastrophes and events hit home particularly hard in Hawaiʻi’s rural communities like Molokaʻi,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We want to let Molokaʻi residents, who are paying some of the highest gasoline prices in the nation, know that MEO’s Rural Shuttle Service is available and an option for households trying to make ends meet in these difficult times.”

The shuttles operate Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) on a schedule with limited service on Saturdays. No reservations are required.

The round trips begin in Kaunakakai near the Mitchell Pauʻole Center to points East ending at Pūkoʻo Fire Station (7 round trips with 5 stops in-between each day), West to Maunaloa Post Office and School (6 round trips with 3 stops in-between), and Central (6 round trips with 4 stops in-between) to Kalaʻe Lookout through Hoʻolehua.

Residents will be able to get to the Molokaʻi Airport, Kawela Plantation, Kilohana Elementary School, Kulana ʻŌiwi, Kalua Koi Villas, Hoʻolehua and Kualapuʻu Post Offices, Misaki’s grocery store and other destinations.

Schedules can be found at the MEO office, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai, and on buses and at https://www.meoinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/MKK-Bus-Schedule-Updated_02-28-25.pdf.

Riders are advised to be at marked bus stops at least 10 minutes before departure.

MEO rural shuttle, Molokaʻi.

For more information, call MEO Molokaʻi Transportation at 808-553-3218.