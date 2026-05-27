Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea announces June live music lineup

May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea presents live music programming throughout June in the Center’s Lower Level Performance Area. The month’s schedule features Wailea Wednesdays performances alongside a special evening concert showcasing award-recognized local musicians.

Wailea Wednesdays

Live performances will take place on Wednesdays from 4:30–6 p.m., inviting guests to experience local music while exploring the Center’s shopping and dining offerings.

  • June 3 – Joe Benedett
  • June 24 – Gabriel Goebbert

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea

The signature concert series returns on Friday, June 19 from 5:30–7pm, featuring Anthony Pfluke and Waiakoa. Waiakoa is made up of Anthony Pfluke, Ethan Villanueva and Tarvin Makia. Pfluke, an eight-time 2026 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award finalist, is recognized for his ʻukulele musicianship, slack-key guitar performances and original compositions inspired by the Islands.

Maui musician Anthony Pfluke will celebrate the release of his new album, “Kuʻu Lei Lokelani,” during a special concert Jan. 31 at the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Courtesy photo

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.

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