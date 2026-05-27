The Shops at Wailea announces June live music lineup
The Shops at Wailea presents live music programming throughout June in the Center’s Lower Level Performance Area. The month’s schedule features Wailea Wednesdays performances alongside a special evening concert showcasing award-recognized local musicians.
Wailea Wednesdays
Live performances will take place on Wednesdays from 4:30–6 p.m., inviting guests to experience local music while exploring the Center’s shopping and dining offerings.
- June 3 – Joe Benedett
- June 24 – Gabriel Goebbert
Ke Kani Hone O Wailea
The signature concert series returns on Friday, June 19 from 5:30–7pm, featuring Anthony Pfluke and Waiakoa. Waiakoa is made up of Anthony Pfluke, Ethan Villanueva and Tarvin Makia. Pfluke, an eight-time 2026 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award finalist, is recognized for his ʻukulele musicianship, slack-key guitar performances and original compositions inspired by the Islands.
For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.