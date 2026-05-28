OHA Board decides against pursuing purchase of local television station

OHA Board of Trustees Meeting (5.28.26). Screengrab / YouTube

The Board of Trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs today voted against a proposal to fund due diligence concerning the potential purchase of local television station KITV Island News and KIKU TV.

Following today’s Board of Trustees discussion, OHA reaffirmed its commitment to thoughtfully exploring innovative and responsible opportunities that strengthen Native Hawaiian self-determination, institutional capacity, and long-term trust sustainability.

While the Board did not advance the proposal at this time, Trustees emphasized that the discussion itself reflects an important and evolving conversation about the future of Native Hawaiian ownership, influence, and participation within major economic and communications sectors.

“This was never just about a television station. It was about whether Native Hawaiians are willing to lead boldly in the spaces that shape public understanding and public conversation,” said OHA Board of Trustee Chairperson Kaialiʻi Kahele. “Greater investment in multimedia storytelling has the power to transform how the world sees us, and, just as importantly, how we see ourselves and our future.”

Trustees had some misgivings about buying a television station at this time, but noted that the proposal generated significant interest because of its potential to create multiple, mutually reinforcing benefits for the Native Hawaiian community, including:

Diversification and long-term growth of revenue streams;

Expanded ability to elevate Native Hawaiian stories and perspectives in mainstream media;

Greater visibility and normalization of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi and Native Hawaiian values in public discourse;

Development of Native Hawaiian workforce and leadership pathways in communications and technology sectors; and

Opportunities to improve fairness, accuracy, and dignity in the representation of Native Hawaiians across media platforms.

The Board acknowledged that opportunities of this scale and complexity require careful evaluation, significant due diligence, operational readiness, and alignment with OHA’s fiduciary obligations and institutional priorities.

Trustees also emphasized that OHA’s willingness to engage in conversations of this magnitude reflects an institution continuing to evolve alongside the aspirations and possibilities of the lāhui.

“This conversation will continue,” Kahele added. “The future of our lāhui requires institutions willing to think beyond maintaining the status quo and toward building enduring pathways for Native Hawaiian success and self-determination.”

OHA further reiterated that any future consideration of major investments or acquisitions must remain grounded in transparency, accountability, data-informed analysis, and public trust.

The Board expressed appreciation for the robust public engagement and thoughtful perspectives shared throughout the discussion and reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing strategies that balance innovation, integrity, and long-term benefit to Native Hawaiians.