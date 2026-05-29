Coast Guard assists 20 adults, 1 child aboard disabled vessel offshore Maui

The Coast Guard assisted 20 adults and one child aboard a disabled vessel near Māʻalaea Harbor offshore Maui Thursday.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui embarked 21 passengers from the charter vessel Maui Diamond after its engines became disabled and emitted smoke while transiting to the harbor.

No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a notification at noon via VHF-FM channel 16 that the Maui Diamond had smoke coming from their engine room.

The Station Maui crew overheard the notification on channel 16 and diverted from training to the location of the Maui Diamond.

After the Station Maui crew transferred the 21 passengers to the RB-M, the four crew members of the Maui Diamond remained aboard the vessel to assess the cause of the smoke.

The Coast Guard crew safely transported the passengers back to Māʻalaea Harbor. The crew of the Maui Diamond confirmed there was no fire and moored at Māʻalaea Harbor using their port engine.

“A working marine radio is one of the most important tools mariners can carry,” said Cmdr. Andrew Williams, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Honolulu. “Not only does it allow boaters to quickly call for help in an emergency, but monitoring channel 16 also helps boaters stay aware of nearby hazards and distress situations.”