Maui County unemployment ticks up in April, remains below national rate

A spreadsheet shows unemployment rates for Hawaii in April, March and April 2025. Source: Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Maui County’s unemployment rate edged up slightly in April but remained well below the national average, according to figures released Wednesday by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

The county’s not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.6% in April, up from 2.5% in March, though it matched the rate recorded in April 2025. Maui Island mirrored the county figure, also posting a 2.6% rate, compared to 2.5% the previous month.

Moloka’i saw a more pronounced month-over-month increase; its unemployment rate climbed to 2.4% in April from 1.9% in March, though it remained above the 2% recorded in April of last year.

Lāna’i bucked the trend, posting the only month-over-month improvement among Maui County’s islands. The island’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.6% from 3.7% in March. Lāna’i’s rate was still significantly lower than the 4.2% recorded in April 2025, reflecting a year-over-year improvement.

Despite the slight upticks across most of the county, Maui County’s unemployment figures remain far below the national not-seasonally adjusted rate of 4% for April.

Statewide, Hawai’i’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 2.5% in April from 2.4% in March—still well below the national seasonally adjusted rate of 4.3%. The state had 671,050 employed residents and 16,850 unemployed out of a total labor force of 687,900.

Across the state, total nonagricultural jobs increased by 1,700 month over month. Year over year, nonfarm employment grew by 2,300 jobs, or 0.4%. Gains were led by private education and health services, construction — which rebounded following the Kona Low storms that impacted the prior month — and other services sectors.