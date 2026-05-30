Maui Surf Forecast for May 31, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:26 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:04 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large surf associated with a long-period south-southwest swell will maintain through the weekend for exposed south-facing shores. The swell will gradually begin to ease on Monday at the same time that long-period forerunners from the next south-southwest swell are expected to arrive. Heights may briefly dip below the advisory level, but as the next swell fills in, surf will likely return to advisory levels Tuesday through midweek as it peaks. A gradual downward trend is then expected through the second half of next week.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through Monday, then potentially trend up as a small north swell arrives by midweek. Expect surf along east-facing shores to continue to ease for Sunday and Monday when trade winds are at their weakest. Then, a slight increase is likely beginning Tuesday due to a combination of strengthening trades and a wrapping north swell.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.