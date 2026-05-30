Op-Ed: Tips to support respiratory health for Hawaiʻi residents

By: Dr. Robert Gluckman, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaiʻi

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects people of all ages, including many families across Hawaiʻi. Managing asthma in the islands can be especially important due to environmental factors such as humidity, seasonal pollen, trade winds, and volcanic emissions that can affect air quality. With May being National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, now is an important time to understand how to recognize symptoms and take steps to manage asthma effectively.

Asthma remains one of the most common chronic conditions affecting children in Hawaiʻi. Approximately 9% of adults and about 10% of children in the state are living with asthma, impacting tens of thousands of families statewide. When asthma is not well controlled, it can lead to breathing difficulties, emergency department visits, missed school and workdays, and added stress for individuals and caregivers.

While asthma is a lifelong condition, it can often be managed with the right care and support, allowing people to stay active and enjoy daily life. Here are several ways individuals and families in Hawaiʻi can help protect their respiratory health:

Talk with a health care provider about symptoms and treatment options

If you or a loved one experience symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or chest tightness, it’s important to seek medical guidance. A provider may conduct a physical exam, perform lung function tests, chest and sinus x-rays, or blood and allergy tests. Children should be evaluated by a pediatrician if asthma is suspected. Once diagnosed, treatment may include medication to help prevent symptoms and manage flareups. A provider can help determine which options are appropriate and how to use them correctly.

For those who do not have a regular doctor, community health centers and clinics may be able to help evaluate symptoms and recommend next steps. People may also want to ask whether virtual care options are available, which can provide another way to access care and support ongoing asthma management if it’s difficult for families to get to a clinic.

Be aware of common asthma triggers in island environments

Asthma attacks can be triggered by allergens and irritants such as pollen, mold, dust mites, animal dander, strong fragrances, and weather changes. In Hawaiʻi, volcanic smog—commonly known as VOG—can also affect air quality depending on wind conditions. These fine particles and gases may worsen asthma symptoms, particularly for people with existing respiratory conditions.

Monitoring local air quality reports and limiting outdoor activity during poor air quality days can help reduce exposure. When spending time outdoors, showering and changing clothes afterward may also help remove allergens.

Prepare for flareups and changing conditions

Environmental conditions in Hawaiʻi can change quickly, making preparedness especially important for people with asthma. Keep medication accessible at all times and follow an asthma action plan if one has been created with your provider. Asthma-related emergencies result in thousands of emergency department visits each year, underscoring the importance of early symptom recognition and medication management in helping people maintain their health.

A respiratory illness, like the flu, may increase the possibility of an asthma attack. Staying up to date on vaccines, practicing good hand hygiene, and resting when sick can help support recovery.

Support overall well-being

Mental and emotional health can influence asthma symptoms. Stress, anxiety, and poor sleep may make symptoms worse, so finding ways to manage stress, prioritize rest, and seek support when needed can be helpful. For families caring for both keiki and kupuna, making asthma management a shared priority can help everyone feel more confident and supported.

Asthma affects many individuals and families across Hawaiʻi, but with awareness, preparation, and the right care, people with asthma can continue to lead full, active lives.

This article provides general health information for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should consult their health care provider about their own health needs.

*****Views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author’s alone and do not reflect or represent the opinions, policies or positions of Maui Now.*****