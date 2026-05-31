Free Mokuʻula screening at Maui Ocean Center, June 12

E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula). PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the community to experience E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula), the free 360-degree immersive film experience presented at The Sphere of the Maui Ocean Center. The next screening will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026 at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

This ongoing community program offers residents and visitors an opportunity to experience the rich history and cultural significance of Mokuʻula through an engaging immersive presentation.

Created in collaboration with cultural practitioners, kūpuna, and community members, the film uses immersive animation informed by oral histories to share the story of Mokuʻula — from its origins as a sacred and political center to its enduring importance in Hawaiian culture today.

“Each screening continues to bring people together in a meaningful way to reconnect with the history and legacy of Mokuʻula,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

The program is made possible through the support of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program, and Rotary District 5000.

Event Details:

When: Friday, June 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free (reservation required at LahainaRestoration.org)

Parking: Free after 5 p.m.

Location: The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center, 192 Māʻalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI 96793