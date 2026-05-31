Rapa Nui gathering of Pacific leaders focuses on cultural, voyaging exchanges and marine conservation

Te Piri mā’ohi o Te Moana Nui a Hiva, a gathering of Pacific community and government leaders, convened earlier this month Rapa Nui. PC: Andy Mann

Koro Nui o te Vaikava o Rapa Nui, the ocean council of Rapa Nui, together with the Polynesian Voyaging Society and Pacific Pwo Navigators, hosted Te Piri mā’ohi o Te Moana Nui a Hiva, a gathering of Pacific community and government leaders held this month in Rapa Nui.

The convening brought together voyaging leaders, scientists, ocean experts, cultural practitioners, community leaders and government representatives from across the Pacific to strengthen ancestral relationships, share voyaging knowledge and collaborate on ocean conservation initiatives with a particular focus on the high seas.

Participants represented communities and organizations from New Zealand, Chile, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Hawaiʻi, Panama, Rapa Nui, Solomon Islands, as well as Barbados, Belize and France.

Pacific voyaging leaders, scientists, ocean experts, cultural practitioners, community leaders and government representatives gathered at Rapa Nut to strengthen ancestral relationships, share voyaging knowledge and collaborate on ocean conservation. PC: Andy Mann

The gathering provided a platform for Pacific communities to exchange traditions, practices and lessons from ancestral and modern-day voyaging and wayfinding. Participants also shared experiences and best practices in marine conservation, indigenous stewardship and high seas protection efforts throughout Oceania.

“Why weʻre here at Rapa Nui at this convening is to build connection through our teachers, through our stories, learn from each other around voyaging, around marine protection, about what it means to be of the Pacific,” said Jonah Apo, Hōkūleʻa crew member and PVS Development Coordinator. “Every time we travel these sea roads, thatʻs another connection, another generation of Pacific people being united.”

Voyaging communities from across the Pacific shared insights and practical knowledge to support the Rapa Nui community as it embarks on the process of building its own deep-sea voyaging canoe. KNTV envisions the future canoe as a vessel for cultural revitalization, education, navigation training, ocean science and marine conservation.

“It was crucial to us to share the importance of continuing to protect our ocean, our Tupuna (ancestors), through the responsible caring of our marine protected areas,” said Felipe Nahoe Tepano, President of KNTV. “The highlight of this meeting for me was to feel that all of us understand the importance of protecting the ocean and the work we must do together for a better future.”

Presentations during the convening highlighted the voyaging traditions and experiences of communities in Rapa Nui, Hawaiʻi, the Cook Islands, Fiji, Satawal in the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Solomon Islands. Discussions also profiled community-led marine conservation initiatives, marine protected areas, governance structures for stewardship and indigenous participation in emerging international conservation frameworks, including implementation of the High Seas Treaty.

“What I find special about this gathering is the unity,” said Tamahau Tangitu of Te Kura Waka in Aotearoa. “Coming together and talking about what we can do to safeguard our ocean, not only for this generation, but for future generations to come.”

The convening reaffirmed a collective commitment to perpetuate traditional voyaging practices while advancing collaborative ocean protection efforts across the Pacific. During the gathering, PVS committed to designating “envoys” between PVS and KNTV to serve as ongoing points of contact to support development of Rapa Nui’s canoe and future school of navigation.

Participants also discussed concrete efforts to strengthen high seas protections throughout the Pacific region. KNTV shared ongoing work to advance protections for Honga’a o te Moana Nui, a proposed high seas protected area between Rapa Nui and mainland Chile encompassing the Salas y Gómez and Nazca Ridges. The initiative seeks to integrate indigenous knowledge and cultural stewardship into conservation planning while protecting one of the Pacific’s ecologically and culturally significant ocean regions.

“This is a great moment for us. This is a seed that has been planted to reconnect,” said Ludovic Burns Tuki of KNTV. “This is the union between the Pacific, the biggest country connected by our blood.”

The final days of the convening focused on cultural exchange and learning opportunities across Rapa Nui, including visits to archaeological and cultural sites and educational activities with local students centered on star compass construction and traditional navigation training.

Participants and organizers concluded the gathering with a renewed commitment to strengthen cultural ties, perpetuate voyaging traditions and continue collaborative efforts to care for the Pacific Ocean for future generations.

Conference participants gather to celebrate their accomplishments. PC: Andy Mann

Te Piri mā’ohi o Te Moana Nui a Hiva reaffirmed a foundational Pacific principle: building a voyaging canoe is not solely the construction of a vessel, but the building of a community grounded in stewardship, ancestral knowledge, culture, language and shared responsibility for the ocean that sustains all life.

The convening was made possible through the generous support of Koro Nui o te Vaikava o Rapa Nui, the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Pacific Pwo Navigators, A New Earth Project, Ataranga Hoe Va’a, Bloomberg Ocean Fund, Blue Marine Foundation, Fundación Patagonia Azul, LATAM Airlines, Natural Resources Defense Council, Oceans5, and the Technical Secretariat of Rapa Nui Heritage.