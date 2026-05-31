Suspect in triple murder on Big Island charged with multiple counts

Jacob Daniel Baker

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 36-year-old Jacob Daniel Baker of Pāhoa with numerous offenses, including multiple murder counts.

On Saturday morning, May 30, at 9:30 a.m., after conferring with the Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Baker was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder. Baker’s bail for the murder charges is set at no bail.

The second-degree murder charges pertain to the three homicide victims. Murder in the first-degree pertains to intentionally or knowingly killing two or more people, according to Big Island police.

On Friday evening, May 29, at 7:40 p.m., Baker was also charged with: first-degree burglary, unauthorized control of propelled vehicle (auto theft), first-degree theft, two counts fourth-degree criminal property damage, fourth-degree theft, and first-degree unauthorized entry into motor vehicle (car break-in). Bail for these charges was set at $193,000. Baker will not be eligible for release even if he makes bail for the property crimes.

Baker is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon, June 1, 2026, in Hilo District Court.

Big Island police have identified the first victim as Robert Shine, 69, of Pāhoa, who was discovered deceased in lower Puna on Monday, May 25, 2026. That evening, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 14-000 block of Papaya Farms Road in Pāhoa for a report of an unknown type disturbance. An autopsy performed on Shine indicated he had died as a result of a strangulation, the pathologist’s final ruling is pending standard toxicology results.

The second victim, a 79-year-old deceased man, was found May 26, 2026 at a residence in the 14-300 block of Papaya Farms Road with suspicious injuries.

A third victim, John Carse, 69, of Pāhoa, was found that same evening, at a residence in the 12-7800 block of Kalapana Kapoho Beach Road in Pāhoa. The third homicide occurred 19 miles away from the first two victims. An autopsy performed on Carse indicated he had died as a result of sharp force trauma, however the pathologist’s final ruling is pending standard toxicology results.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing these investigations. Police ask anyone with information on these cases to contact Detective Duane Rapoza Jr. at 808-961-2386 or via email at Duane.Rapoza@hawaiipolice.gov or call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.