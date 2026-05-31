Waipuʻilani Estrella-Beauchamp named first assistant Women’s Wrestling coach at Western Colorado

Waipuʻilani Estrella-Beauchamp joins coaching ranks at Western Colorado University. PC: Facebook

A Baldwin High School graduate has taken her championship wrestling career to the college coaching ranks.

Waipuʻilani Estrella-Beauchamp, a Kahului native, has been named the first assistant women’s wrestling coach in Western Colorado University history, head coach Taylor Summers announced.

Estrella-Beauchamp brings a decorated competitive résumé to the Mountaineers program. A national champion and five-time All-American, she also earned five conference championships, Senior Women’s Nationals All-American honors, a Western States Triple Crown, and qualified for the Olympic Trials. Back home, she claimed two Hawaiʻi state titles.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana, and is currently completing a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership.

Summers said she was struck by how aligned she and Estrella-Beauchamp were in values and vision for the program, and expressed full confidence that Estrella-Beauchamp will make an immediate and lasting impact.