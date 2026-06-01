Maui News

Hawaiʽi Home Energy Assistance Program applications accepted in June for Hawaiian Electric customers in need

June 1, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Nicanor Saladino works with an applicant for the Hawaiʻi Home Energy Assistance Program (H-HEAP) electricity and gas credits in 2023. The application period for this year’s program runs June 1 to June 30.

Starting today through June 30, Hawaiian Electric customers in need may apply for a one-time credit to reduce their energy bills under the Hawaiʽi Home Energy Assistance Program, or H-HEAP.

H-HEAP Energy Credit applications are taken annually only during the month of June by Honolulu Community Action Program, Maui Economic Opportunity and Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council – agents of the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services’ H-HEAP administration. For more information, go to hawaiianelectric.com/hheap.

The agencies also process H-HEAP Energy Crisis Intervention, or ECI, applications for households facing service disconnection. ECI applications are accepted year-round, but a limited number of approvals are granted each month.

H-HEAP provides qualifying lower-income households with a one-time credit on their electric bills to help pay for energy costs. Applicants may be eligible if at least one household member receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, or Supplemental Security Income benefits, SSI.

To review qualifications and instructions on how to apply, visit the website for the appropriate agency:

  • Honolulu Community Action Program: hcapweb.org (Note that HCAP will only accept in-person applications from Oʽahu households.) 
  • Maui Economic Opportunity: meoinc.org
  • Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council: hceoc.net

The amount of credit awarded to qualifying applicants varies each year based on factors including income level, total number of people per eligible household and available funds.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu