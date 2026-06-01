UHMC offers “Just for Fun” cooking class. PC: UHMC

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s award-winning Culinary Arts Program is offering another series of five “Just for Fun,” hands-on cooking classes featuring “perfect-for-summer” recipes, beginning on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of this popular series of cooking classes for the Maui community,” said Chef Craig Omori. “Whether you want to hone your kitchen skills or spark a new passion for food culture, these hands-on summer courses offer something for everyone. Learn the secrets behind crowd-pleasers like cream puffs. Master bright, savory dishes perfect for summer. Learn pro-tips on how to safely handle, maintain, and utilize kitchen knives while mastering foundational elements like stocks, soups and sauces.”

All classes are held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Pā‘ina Building on the UHMC Kahului Campus. Cost of each class is $90. The registration page gives a more in-depth description of the class as well as a list of what participants need to bring.

UHMC Just for Fun cooking. PC: UHMC

Classes include the following:

For questions or additional assistance, contact Chef Craig Omori at omoric@hawaii.edu or 808-386-1149.