Kapalua Golf hosted fun-filled Junior Golf event at The Plantation Course

PC: Kapalua Golf & TY Management

Kapalua Golf & TY Management welcomed 60 of Maui’s young golfers to The Plantation Course on Saturday, May 30, for a memorable day of golf, fun, and community during a special free junior golf scramble event.

Keiki from organizations across Maui — including First Tee Hawaiʻi, the Maui Junior Golf Association, and Lahaina Junior Golf — came together to enjoy complimentary golf, food, and fellowship at the iconic championship course. The scramble format encouraged a relaxed atmosphere focused on fun and inclusion for players of all skill levels.

“Mahalo to Kapalua Golf for providing our Maui Junior Golfers with the incredible opportunity to experience playing at such an iconic venue. Experiences like these are truly special,” said Christy Hamasaki, Maui Junior Golf President. “It allows our keiki to simply have fun, challenge themselves, and grow their love for the game in a world-class setting. We are grateful for your continued support in helping inspire the next generation of golfers.”

The event is part of an ongoing series of junior golf initiatives Kapalua Golf has hosted in recent years to support youth development, grow the game locally, and strengthen community connections through golf. “By partnering with local junior golf organizations, Kapalua Golf remains committed to providing meaningful experiences that inspire the next generation both on and off the course,” organizers said.

Kapalua Golf extends thanks to all participating keiki and families who helped make the event a success.

For more information about Kapalua Golf and upcoming community events, visit www.golfatkapalua.com.