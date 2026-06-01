Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|8-12
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain elevated this week as a series of overlapping south to south-southwest swells move through the region. Heights will likely reach the advisory-level Tuesday through midweek before gradually lowering through the second half of the week. Surf along north-facing shores will see a small uptick on Tuesday, with a (relatively) larger swell arriving Wednesday night, bringing small surf Thursday into Friday. Surf along east- facing shores will gradually build by midweek as strengthening trade winds generate increasing short-period wind waves. Surf should return to near seasonal levels by the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com