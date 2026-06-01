Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 6-8 South Facing 6-8 6-8 7-10 8-12 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 03:57 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 10:48 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:08 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:43 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain elevated this week as a series of overlapping south to south-southwest swells move through the region. Heights will likely reach the advisory-level Tuesday through midweek before gradually lowering through the second half of the week. Surf along north-facing shores will see a small uptick on Tuesday, with a (relatively) larger swell arriving Wednesday night, bringing small surf Thursday into Friday. Surf along east- facing shores will gradually build by midweek as strengthening trade winds generate increasing short-period wind waves. Surf should return to near seasonal levels by the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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