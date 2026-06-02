Amendment to County’s CDBG-DR Action Plan open for public comment

Proposed updates to the County of Maui’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery, Action Plan involving the Strategic Voluntary Mitigation Buyout Program are now available to view on the Hoʻokumu Hou website.

In accordance with US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, a public notice for the County’s second substantial amendment to the Action Plan was posted on the website today, June 1, 2026, and the public comment period is open now through July 1, 2026.

The proposed updates pertain to the Strategic Voluntary Mitigation Buyout Program, including establishing a maximum assistance amount per property, prioritization and tiebreaker criteria, as well as aligning proposed eligible activities with program needs.

A summary of all proposed updates is listed in the public notice. The public notice, full substantial amendment and comment form are available on www.hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov.

Comments and questions regarding the substantial amendment may be submitted in the following ways:

Via the online form on www.hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov

By email to cdbg-dr@mauicounty.gov

By mail to the County of Maui, Office of Recovery, c/o CDBG-DR, 200 S. High St., Wailuku, HI 96793

In person at the Lahaina Resource Center at 325 Keawe St., Suite 102B, Lahaina, or Kakoʻo Maui Resource Center at 153 Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, Kahului

The County will consolidate all public comments and submit them to HUD along with the Action Plan documents and the County’s responses to those comments.

To request an accessibility accommodation, email cdbg-dr@mauicounty.gov or call 808-270-6267. Translation of the public notice may be requested by calling 808-865-4007.