John Mulaney ‘Mister Whatever’ adds Maui to stand-up comedy tour, Dec. 18, 2026

Comedian John Mulaney

Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced he is adding new dates to his new stand-up comedy tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever. Mulaney brings his new tour to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater, Friday, Dec. 18, 2026.

Tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, June 3 during pre-sales at 10 a.m. HST, before the general sale this Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. HST. Tickets and all tour information can be found at johnmulaney.com.

John Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics’ Choice Award and WGA Award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Mulaney is currently performing across the world on his latest stand-up tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever.

Last year, Mulaney hosted, wrote, and executive-produced the Netflix talk show Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. The show served as the continuation of the series Everybody’s in LA. The series featured monologues, guests, pre-taped sketches, musical segments and more. Everybody’s in LA was a six-night live comedy series that explored Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in 2024. In December 2024, Mulaney starred in the Broadway play “All In: Comedy About Love,” alongside a cast including Fred Armisen, Richard Kind and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Mulaney can next be seen in the Amazon MGM Studios film, Madden, an upcoming American biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.