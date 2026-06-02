Legislature Task Force continues work to streamline Hawaiʻi’s permitting process with interaction groups

SPEED Task Force. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives.

The Simplifying Permitting for Enhanced Economic Development (SPEED) Task Force convened a public meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, to continue advancing efforts to identify barriers and improve Hawaiʻi’s permitting processes.

Established by Act 133 (2025) , the SPEED Task Force is a 34-member interagency working group dedicated to modernizing and streamlining the state’s permitting system. Chaired by State Rep. Greggor Ilagan (House District 4 – Puna), the Task Force brings together representatives from state and county government agencies, the business and development community, housing advocates, and other key stakeholders.

“Hawaiʻi’s permitting process has faced significant bottlenecks for decades, resulting in delayed projects, rising costs, and contributing to a housing crisis that makes it increasingly difficult for local families to remain in our state,” said Chair Ilagan. “For years, individual efforts to address these challenges have not been streamlined, limiting their overall effectiveness. That is why we are bringing all stakeholders to the table to work together toward practical solutions.”

Ilagan added, “Our shared mission is to develop legislative and administrative reforms that improve coordination and efficiency across state and county permitting agencies in support of housing, infrastructure, and economic development projects statewide.”

At the May 27 meeting, the Task Force reviewed outcomes from the 2026 Legislative Session, including measures from the first round of Permitted Interaction Groups (PIGs), and discussed legislation tied to prior recommendations and broader permitting reform priorities. Presentations from state agencies and subject matter experts covered current permitting processes, operational challenges, and reform opportunities. Public testimony was accepted throughout the meeting to ensure continued stakeholder input.

A key focus of the meeting was the establishment of a new round of PIGs to conduct targeted reviews and develop recommendations on water and wells, district boundary amendments, and building codes. These groups will be chaired by Senators Sharon Moriwaki, Glenn Wakai, and Troy Hashimoto.

The Water and Wells Permitted Interaction Group will focus on permitting processes related to water resources and well approvals, with leadership and technical support from the Commission on Water Resource Management.

will focus on permitting processes related to water resources and well approvals, with leadership and technical support from the Commission on Water Resource Management. The District Boundary Amendments Permitted Interaction Group will focus on the process for reclassifying land use districts, with leadership and technical support from the Land Use Commission.

will focus on the process for reclassifying land use districts, with leadership and technical support from the Land Use Commission. The Building Codes Permitted Interaction Group will examine building code adoption, code cycles, and the relationship between building codes and the permitting process, with leadership and technical support from the State Building Code Council and the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office.

The work of the newly established PIGs builds on the Task Force’s broader efforts to identify practical and actionable solutions that support responsible economic development, housing production, infrastructure delivery, and regulatory efficiency across the state.

A final report containing the SPEED Task Force’s findings and recommendations is expected to be completed in December 2026 or January 2027. The findings and recommendations will be presented during the SPEED Summit , scheduled for Jan. 15, 2027.

To watch a recording of the May 27, 2026, SPEED Task Force meeting, click here . To view meeting materials and additional information, visit the Legislature’s SPEED website .