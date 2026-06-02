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Maui Junior Golf AJGA Qualifier produces two champions

June 2, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
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Maui Junior Golf AJGA Qualifier produces two champions.

Maui Junior Golf hosted its AJGA Qualifier, a two-day tournament held May 23-24, that gave local junior golfers the opportunity to earn a coveted spot in the upcoming AJGA tournament on Oʻahu.

The competition featured 11 boys and eight girls, each competing for a single qualifying position in their respective divisions.

The first round was played on Saturday at Waiehu Golf Course, while the final round took place Sunday at Wailea Blue Golf Course.

After two days of competitive play, Lakota Lee captured the boys’ qualifying spot with a two-round total of 1-over par, earning the opportunity to represent Maui at the AJGA event on Oʻahu.

In the girls’ division, Naiya Hamasaki secured the qualifying position with a two-round total of 6-over par, finishing at the top of the leaderboard and advancing to the AJGA tournament.

Maui Junior Golf AJGA Qualifier produces two champions.

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