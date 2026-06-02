The Construction Industry of Maui awards $60,000, announces Bob Poulson Scholarship winners

CIM Scholarship recipients: Leah Burns, Dominick Philippe Guiwa, and Brennan Makoto Tanaka. PC: Courtesy of Kiakona Ordonez

The Construction Industry of Maui (CIM) awarded three Maui County high school graduates each a $20,000 scholarship to encourage education toward a construction industry career. The CIM Bob Poulson Scholarship encourages local students to pursue a degree in the construction and design industry, away from Maui, then bring their acquired knowledge, skills and local hearts back to Maui to serve their communities.

This year’s scholarship recipient are:

Leah Burns of Maui Preparatory Academy

of Brennan Makoto Tanaka from Kamehameha Schools Maui

from Dominick Philippe Guiwa from Maui High School

“We are incredibly proud to recognize this year’s scholarship recipients for their determination, leadership, and passion for building a strong future,” said Claire Thompson, CIM Scholarship Committee Chair and Operations Manager, PE, for Nordic PCL Construction, Inc. “It’s rewarding to help support the next generation of leaders, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in our local community.”

The three esteemed students received their scholarships at a celebration banquet, 5 to 8 p.m., on May 28 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club. To be eligible for the scholarship one must be a Maui County high school graduate and enter a two- or four-year degree program in construction, engineering, landscaping and/or other design fields.

About the scholarship recipients:

CIM Scholarship recipient Leah Burns. PC: Courtesy of Kiakona Ordonez

Leah Burns a graduating senior from Maui Preparatory Academy is an emerging landscape architecture student whose academic achievement, creativity, and leadership reflect a deep commitment to community and place. She has earned a 4.3‑plus GPA while completing a demanding course load that includes multiple AP and college‑level classes. Leah has served as Senior Class President, Co‑President of the National Art Honor Society, and Social Chair of the National Honor Society, and she is actively involved in service organizations such as Girl Scouts, Rotary Interact, and Letters Against Isolation.

After losing her family home in the 2023 Lahaina fires, Leah was inspired to pursue rebuilding work that honors culture, resilience, and community identity. She will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s College of Architecture and Environmental Design to study Landscape Architecture and plans to return home to help restore Lahaina in ways that strengthen both land and community.

CIM Scholarship recipient Brennan Makoto Tanaka. PC: Courtesy of Kiakona Ordonez

Brennan Makoto Tanaka, a graduating senior from Kamehameha Schools Maui is an aspiring mechanical engineer whose strong academics and leadership are shaped by a lifelong dedication to service and environmental stewardship. Brennan has earned a 4.15 GPA while completing honors, AP, and dual‑credit engineering coursework, and he is a member of the National Honor Society. He has shown exceptional leadership through Scouting, serving as Senior Patrol Leader and Chapter Chief of the Order of the Arrow, and completing his Eagle Scout project focused on preserving the historic Pāʻia Mantokuji cemetery.

Brennan is also active in music as a section leader in his school’s top chamber ensemble and in athletics through varsity paddling and air riflery. He will attend Northeastern University in Boston to study Mechanical Engineering, with plans to return home to help design sustainable infrastructure that protects Hawaiʻi’s natural resources and island communities.

CIM Scholarship recipient Dominick Philippe Guiwa. PC: Courtesy of Kiakona Ordonez

Dominick Philippe Guiwa, a graduating senior from Maui High School is an aspiring engineer whose academic excellence and leadership are grounded in resilience, innovation, and service to community. Dominick maintains a 3.98 GPA and has distinguished himself through advanced STEM coursework and independent research focused on environmentally sustainable wildfire suppression using native Hawaiian plants. He has played a key leadership role in competitive FIRST and VEX Robotics as a software lead, strategy coach, and department captain, helping guide his team to regional championships and qualification for the World Championships.

Dominick’s research has earned top honors at both the Maui County and Hawaiʻi State Science and Engineering Fairs, including qualification for the International Science and Engineering Fair. Beyond academics, he is deeply involved in public health education, faith‑based youth mentorship, cultural leadership, and STEM outreach, and he plans to pursue construction and mechanical engineering studies with the goal of returning home to strengthen Maui’s infrastructure and long‑term resilience. Dominick will be attending Santa Monica College in the fall to study construction and mechanical engineering.

CIM Scholarship Banquet 2026. PC: Courtesy of Kiakona Ordonez

Bob Poulson was a dedicated steward of the Maui community and a visionary leader in the construction industry. As one of the founding members of The Construction Industry of Maui, he co-established Arita Poulson General Contracting in 1986. Over the years, he played a vital role in the construction and renovation of more than a thousand projects across Maui and beyond including schools, housing developments, churches, healthcare facilities and other essential community structures.

This scholarship honors the enduring legacy of Bob Poulson and his unwavering commitment to service, his inspiring leadership, and his passion for mentoring the next generation. Through this tribute, his spirit of giving back and his enthusiasm for introducing young people to opportunities in the construction field will continue to make a lasting impact. To date, $390,000 in scholarship funds have been awarded to 21 deserving Maui County high school students.