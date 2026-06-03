Caution advised during Kahakuloa Half Marathon

Kahakuloa. File photo by Wendy Osher

Runners will be using the shoulders of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kahekili Highway (Route 340) for the Kahakuloa Half Marathon on Saturday, June 6, according to the state Department of Transportation. The event will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and start at D.T. Fleming Beach Park on Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway in Kapalua.

Maui Police will assist runners in crossing Honoapiʻilani Highway to proceed to the mauka shoulder.

The race will be along the mauka shoulder of Honoapiʻilani Highway. It will then connect with the county-owned portion of Kahekili Highway and proceed to Kahakuloa Village.

Vehicles will be at the front of the race and at the back of the race to assist the runners.

For more information see: https://www.active.com/kahakuloa-hi/running/distance-running-races/kahakuloa-half-marathon-and-relays-2026