HDOT starting preliminary environmental studies for Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C

A roadway from an upper to a lower portion of the Kaiāulu o Kūku‘ia affordable housing development runs parallel to the Lahaina Bypass (right) near Keawe Street. PC: Brian Perry

The state Department of Transportation has started preliminary environmental studies for a northern portion of the Lahaina Bypass. The proposed Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C spans approximately 3 miles from Keawe Street to Kakaʻalaneo Drive.

Earlier this year, Maui County announced it would allocate $100M in federal disaster funds from the Maui Wildfires to this extension of the bypass, which is expected to cost between $220M and $250M.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the middle to late 2028. Completion is estimated by December 2030.

HDOT will host public informational meetings on the project, with the first anticipated in early July, 2026. Public notice will be given when details are finalized.

The bypass currently extends from the south from an area called “Cut Mountain” to Keawe Street.