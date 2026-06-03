Maui News

Makawao Avenue pavement reconstruction is planned between Old Haleakalā Hwy and Makani Road

June 3, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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Makawao Avenue pavement reconstruction is planned between Old Haleakalā Highway and
Makani Road. PC: Maui Kupono Builders, LLC

Maui Kupono Builders in conjunction with the County Department of Water Supply will perform work on the County’s water system as part of the Makawao Avenue pavement reconstruction project.

All customers between Old Haleakalā Highway and Makani Road on Makawao Avenue will have their water shut-off from Thursday June 4, at 9 p.m. to approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, June 5.

This shutdown will include the following streets/roads: Kiʻi Place, Koehana Place, ʻIʻini Way, Olino Way, Lāʻie Drive, Lāʻie Iki Place, Loulu Way, Makalani Place, Ponoʻī Place, Alana Place, and Kealaloa Avenue.

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

Drivers are advised to follow all traffic signage and detours.

For more information, contact Maui Kupono Builders at 244-0036. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 270-7633.

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