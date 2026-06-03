The Westin Maui names Michael Piasecki as director of group sales

Michael Piasecki

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali announced the appointment of Michael Piasecki as director of group sales. Bringing more than a decade of hospitality sales experience in the Hawai‘i market, Piasecki joins the resort’s leadership team at a pivotal time following the completion of the property’s comprehensive $160 million transformation.

This includes the launch of the luxury Hōkūpaʻa Tower, which has repositioned The Westin Maui as one of Maui’s premier destinations for luxury group travel, meetings, incentive programs, and special events. Piasecki brings a background in luxury hospitality, strategic group business development and client relationship management.

Piasecki joins the team from OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, where he most recently served as area director of group sales for the Waikīkī properties. During his tenure, he was recognized with the Manager of the Quarter award for his leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence. He also brings valuable Marriott and Starwood brand experience, having previously worked with the Kyoya properties in Waikīkī as a Sales Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to The Westin Maui team,” said Samuel Spurrier, director of sales & marketing at The Westin Maui Resort. “As we continue introducing the fully transformed resort to the meetings and events market, Michael’s extensive experience in Hawai‘i hospitality sales, strong industry relationships, and passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. His expertise will play an important role in further positioning The Westin Maui as a leading destination for group travel and special events on Maui.”

In his new role, Piasecki will lead strategic group sales initiatives for the resort, helping drive corporate retreats, incentive travel, weddings, celebrations, and group business to the newly reimagined beachfront property.

With refreshed accommodations, including the Hōkūpaʻa Tower and The Lānai luxury experience, expansive indoor-outdoor event venues, immersive social spaces, elevated dining and wellness experiences, and distinctive pool deck events and oceanfront programming, The Westin Maui offers a dynamic setting for modern group travel, experiential gatherings, and memorable oceanfront events.

Piasecki attended Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he studied Sports Entertainment Management.