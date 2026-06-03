United Food and Commercial Workers endorse Bobby Pahia for Council

Bobby Pahia. PC: Cadencia photography. (scaled / edited)

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW 480) announced its endorsement of Bobby Pahia for Maui County Council. “UFCW’s support reflects Pahia’s commitment to working families, food security, and the essential workers who help keep Maui fed every day,” according to the announcement.

The union represents some 3,100 workers across Hawai’i, ranging from retail grocery workers, airline catering employees, to health-care employees at nursing and rehabilitation facilities.

“Bobby Pahia understands that food security is community security,” said UFCW 480 President Pat Loo. “He recognizes the vital role of grocery store workers, meatpacking employees, and food industry workers who show up every day to make sure families can put food on the table. Bobby has shown a clear commitment to the values UFCW stands for: dignity at work, strong communities, and a fair shot for all working people”.

Pahia ʻOhana Harvesting Kalo. PC: Ehiku Photography

Pahia said he is honored to receive UFCW’s endorsement and pledged to keep fighting for the people who make Maui County stronger.

“This endorsement is personal for me. I really entered the political realm as a food security advocate. When the COVID pandemic hit, I pivoted my whole business to prioritize community needs and take a good look at the ways we distribute food. The workers that UFCW represents are a key piece of the puzzle. They make sure our families can eat and survive every day. I will continue fighting for policies that strengthen local food systems, protect working families, and ensure that the people who feed us are valued and supported”.

This endorsement comes off of Pahia’s recent testimony about the County Budget where he and fellow farmers urged the County Council to reform agricultural funding and infrastructure. They reported that limited slaughterhouse capacity and financing programs that require significant upfront capital are forcing producers to scale back operations, threatening Maui’s food security.

Pahia’s campaign has emphasized practical solutions for the challenges facing Maui families, including the rising cost of living and the need to support local food systems. UFCW said its endorsement reflects Pahia’s understanding of the essential role workers play in the island’s economy and daily life.

As of Monday, June 2, the following individuals had pulled papers or filed to run for the Upcountry Maui Council seat:

Derrick W. Cabiles of Pukalani (filed May 18, 2026)

John “JB” B. Guard IV of Kula (pulled papers May 29, 2026)

Bobby H. Pahia of Pukalani (filed May 11, 2026)

Jon Masaru Yokouchi of Kula (filed June 1, 2026)

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.