Maui Arts & Entertainment

Back-to-back Starry Night Cinemas at the MACC this Friday and Saturday

June 4, 2026, 6:00 PM HST
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Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents back-to-back nights of Starry Night Cinema events with Zootopia 2 screening on Friday, June 5, and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch on Saturday, June 6. Both films begin at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket and view the family-friendly films from the lawn. Admission is free.

Come early and enjoy pre-show entertainment by Sunny Kalama and special keiki art activities. No pre-registration is required.

Food and beverages are available for purchase.

  • Menu for Friday HERE.
  • Menu for Saturday HERE.

No coolers or outside food/beverages are allowed, including water bottles.

Note: If it’s rainy, the film will still be shown in Castle Theater with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. 

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