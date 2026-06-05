2026 Maui Bon Dance Schedule: annual Buddhist observance honors loved ones, embraces gratitude

Dancers and drummers make their way around the ring at the Rinzai Zen Mission of Pāʻia Bon Dance held on August 16, 2025. The Rinzai Zen Mission of Pāʻia features the island’s only traditional all-Okinawan Bon dance. Photo courtesy: Cy Yoshizu

Special to Maui Now by Cy Yoshizu

As summer arrives across Hawaiʻi, Buddhist temples and communities are once again preparing for the annual Obon season. For many, Obon is known for its vibrant dances, taiko drumming, lanterns, and local festival foods. However, beneath the festivities lies a deeper spiritual tradition centered on remembrance, gratitude, and reflection.

“Obon is a Japanese Buddhist tradition of remembering and honoring our ancestors and loved ones who have passed away,” said Reverend Kodai Haga, also known as Rev. Sen, resident minister of the Rinzai Zen Mission of Pāʻia. “More than simply looking back to the past, Obon is an opportunity to awaken to the many visible and invisible causes and conditions that support our lives today.”

For Rev. Sen, Obon also serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of all life. “In Zen, we often reflect on interdependence—the understanding that nothing exists by itself,” he said. “Obon reminds me that who I am today is the result of countless lives, sacrifices, and acts of kindness.”

2026 Bon dance schedule.

Throughout Hawaiʻi, Obon has evolved into a community celebration that welcomes people of all backgrounds. Friends and family members gather to reconnect, share meals, and participate in traditions that have been passed down through generations.

“I love the atmosphere of remembrance and appreciation,” said Rev. Sen. “People gather together and reconnect with family, community, and tradition. In a busy world, Obon offers a chance to pause and reflect on what truly matters.”

At temples across the state, preparations for Obon often involve months of planning by volunteers and community members. The events bring together individuals of all ages who work collectively to preserve cultural traditions while creating meaningful experiences for future generations.

Obon returned to the temple grounds of the Lahaina Jodo Mission under the watchful eyes of the Daibutsu (The Great Buddha) during the 2025 Lahaina Community Bon Dance. This was the first Bon dance held at the historic site since the 2023 Lahaina Wildfires. Photo courtesy: Cy Yoshizu

Rev. Sen said he looks forward to seeing that spirit of community on display during his temple’s observances.

“Whether through chanting, offering incense, sharing a meal, or dancing Bon Odori, each activity becomes a way of expressing appreciation for the lives that came before us and the people who walk alongside us today,” he said.

Although Obon centers on remembering those who have passed away, its teachings also encourage participants to carry those lessons throughout the year.

“In Zen, we often say that the past and present are not separate,” said Rev. Sen. “Our ancestors are not only people we remember once a year; they are present in every breath we take, every value we carry, and every act of kindness we offer.”

As temples prepare to welcome communities during the upcoming Obon season, Rev. Sen hopes people will take time to reflect on the countless individuals whose sacrifices and compassion have made their lives possible.

“Obon reminds us that gratitude is not merely a feeling—it is a way of living,” he said. “When we truly appreciate the life we have received, we naturally wish to use it for the benefit of others.”

The Puʻunēnē Nichiren Mission will host the first Obon of the 2026 season on Saturday, June 6, with the dance beginning at 7 p.m. The season will conclude on Sept. 12 at Hāna Buddhist Temple.

The Kahului Hongwanji Mission celebrates the completion of their new yagura (tower) during their annual Bon dance held on July 19, 2025. Photo courtesy: Cy Yoshizu

2026 Bon Dance Schedule:

June 6 (Saturday) Puʻunēnē Nichiren Mission, 9 Ani St.

Service 6 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

808-871-4831 dyomura808@gmail.com

June 19 (Friday) Wailuku Jodo Mission, 67 Central Ave.

Service 6 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

808-244-0066 johnhara@gmail.com

June 20 (Saturday) Wailuku Shingon Mission, 1939 North St.

Service 6:30 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.

808-244-3800 sorapapa@yahoo.com

June 27 (Saturday) Kahului Jodo Mission, 325 Lāʻau St.

Service 6:30 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.

808-871-4911 johnhara@gmail.com

July 11 (Saturday) Pāʻia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission, 281 Hāna Hwy.

Service July 10 (Friday) 6 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

808-579-8051 info@paiamantokuji.org

July 17 (Friday)/ 18 (Saturday) Kahului Hongwanji Mission, 291 S. Puʻunene Ave.

Service 6 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.

808-871-4732 kahuluihongwanjimission@gmail.com

July 24 (Friday)/ 25 (Saturday) Makawao Hongwanji Mission, 1074 Makawao Ave.

Service 5 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

808-572-7229 makawaohongwanji@gmail.com

July 25 (Saturday) Guzeiji Soto Mission of Molokaʻi, 90 Hotel Ln.

Dance 6 p.m.

808-553-5197

July 31 (Friday)/ Aug. 1 (Saturday) Wailuku Hongwanji Mission, 1828 Vineyard St.

Service 6:30 p.m.; dance 7:45 p.m.

808-244-0406 whm@wailukuhongwanji.org

Aug. 14 (Saturday) Lahaina Community Bon Dance (Lahaina Hongwanji, Lahaina Jodo, Lahaina Shingon Mission), 12 Ala Moana St.

5 – 9 p.m.

808-661-4304 lahainajodomission@gmail.com

Aug. 15 (Saturday) Kula Shofukuji Mission, 113 Puanani Pl.

Service 5 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

808-661-0466 mail.lahainashingon.org

Aug. 22 (Saturday) Pāʻia Rinzai Zen Mission, 120 Alawai Rd

Service 6 p.m.; dance 7 p.m.

808-268-4216 monk.sen@rinzai-maui.org

Aug. 29 (Saturday) Lānaʻi Hongwanji Mission, 1364 Frasier Ave.

Aug. 28 (Friday) service only – no dance, 7 p.m.;

Aug. 29 (Saturday) dance only – no service, 7 p.m.

808-565-6817 hongwanjilanai@me.com

Sept. 12 (Saturday) Hāna Buddhist Temple, 1819 Hāna Hwy.

Dance 6 p.m.

808-248-7010 hanabuddhisttemple@gmail.com

To stay up to date with the latest Obon news and announcements, it is highly recommended to check each temple’s website or follow their social media accounts.