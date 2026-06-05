Governor signs emergency proclamation funding Operation Hoʻopauahi in preparation of wildfire season

Hawaiʻi Army National Guard provides ground support to Honolulu Fire Department during red flag fire warnings. Photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel / Hawaiʻi Department of Defense.

Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation on Thursday that authorizes the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, to activate the HING when needed in preparation of wildfire season.

Logan will use that authorization to initiate the second year of Operation Hoʻopauahi (to extinguish fire) to keep air crews ready to provide aerial firefighting capabilities to augment county- and state-level first responders.



“For the second year, we are taking steps to ensure Hawaiʻi is prepared and the valuable time needed for response is accelerated. This proclamation will provide funding for full flight operations, refueling and maintenance support during the wildfire season starting in June,” said Green. “The Hawaiʻi National Guard may also leverage units performing Annual Training this month to quickly and effectively respond.”

Other Hawaiʻi National Guard resources such as evacuation teams, traffic control support and security missions, can also be activated quickly under the proclamation, which covers June 1 through Nov. 30.

“Operation Hoʻopauahi exemplifies the Hawaiʻi National Guard anticipating a need and then being there to support it,” said Major General Logan. “The Guard is Always Ready, Always There.”

Operation Hoʻopauahi will keep three helicopters postured to fly and immediately support any county in the state, which increases the capacity to contain and extinguish a fire in its early stage. A Hawaiʻi Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook and an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter will be located on Oʻahu and an additional Blackhawk will be staged in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaiʻi National Guard are in constant communication with the county emergency managers and stand ready to support when and if needed.

“This initiative allows HIEMA to quickly support county wildfire operations, with posturing our HING resources,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Administrator James Barros. “Operation Hoʻopauahi is an example of how the state and our county partners are taking this proactive stance as we face another dangerous wildfire season.”



The 2025 Operation Hoʻopauahi iteration proved the extraordinary value of this proactive posture, with Guard air crews logging 105 flight hours and dropping 283,908 gallons of water on four major fires while maintaining a quick response time.