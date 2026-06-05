Hale Makua receives recognition for participation in post-acute care initiative for stroke patients

(L to R) Hale Makua Kahului’s Director of Rehab, Brittany Dillon; Kayla Phillips, Assistant Administrator; Kehau Watari, Assistant Director of Nursing; and Rodrigo Santos, Administrator standing next to the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline Stroke Recognition Award banner.

Hale Makua has received recognition for its participation in the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Stroke post-acute care initiative to enhance guideline-based care for stroke patients, ultimately improving and prolonging lives.

Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability in the US and approximately 800,000 people each year experience a new or recurrent stroke, according to the American Heart Association’s 2025 statistical update. Participation in the American Heart Association’s post-acute care initiative can help facilities support faster and more effective recovery from stroke through standardized coordination, adherence and implementation of evidence-based care.

Evidence-based rehabilitation and secondary prevention interventions improve recovery after stroke and reduce secondary complications. However, stroke rehabilitation expertise, processes of care, and educational resources vary among sites where post-acute care is delivered. The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, developed quality standards based on the Association’s 2016 Guidelines for Adult Stroke Rehabilitation and Recovery to address these gaps.

The post-acute care initiative provides a framework for assisting facilities to improve care according to the American Heart Association’s rigorous science-based requirements for stroke rehabilitation, including program management, patient and caregiver education and support, care coordination, clinical management and quality improvement.

“Participation in this program benefits the patient and the facility by standardizing care practices,” said Chasen Fukuda, Health Care Quality Program Consultant. “When there are evidence-based processes during every phase of care, patients have the best opportunity for positive outcomes. This initiative helps patients and their loved ones know participating facilities follow these important best practices.”

Facilities participating in the post-acute care initiative receive a participation stipend and site-specific quality improvement support and process improvement ideas surrounding quality standards for stroke recovery, rehabilitation and secondary prevention. Facilities also have the opportunity to be part of a learning collaborative, working with experts in stroke rehabilitation to build tools and share and create best practices. Participation improves collaboration between post-acute care facilities and others involved in stroke care, including hospitals and outpatient providers.

“At Hale Makua, we not only care for kūpuna, but we also provide care and rehabilitation for individuals recovering from injuries or serious illnesses like strokes,” says Wesley Lo, CEO of Hale Makua. “We are so proud to be working towards improving patient care through this post-acute care initiative with the American Heart Association. It makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which can help patients recover better. Our goal is to ensure more people on Maui can experience longer, healthier lives.”

(From left to right) Hale Makua Wailuku’s Director of Nursing, Meranda Julian and Paul Mattfeld, Administrator at Hale Makua Wailuku, standing next to the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline Stroke Recognition Award banner.

Mission: Lifeline Stroke is the American Heart Association’s community-based initiative to develop systems of care to improve outcomes for stroke patients. The program launched in Hawaiʻi in April 2025 with the support of a $5.8 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The goal of Mission: Lifeline stroke is to bring together hospitals, emergency medical services and first responders, rehabilitation facilities, communications and regulatory agencies, state and local government, and payers to forge a proactive system of stroke care that saves and improves lives.