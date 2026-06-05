Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset awards five $2500 “Go for the Green” scholarships

The 2026 recipients of the five $2,500 Go for the Green scholarships awarded by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. PC: Wendy Hornack

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset announced the recipients of five “Go for the Green” $2,500 scholarships. These scholarships were offered to select high school graduates who reside in West Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi or Hāna. The applicants must be attending an accredited college and be pursuing a field of study that will benefit the environment and/or the community.

Funding for three of the five scholarships was provided through generous donations from Virendra Nath, in memory of his late father, Dr. Vishwambhar Nath, and from Jim and Cathy Maxwell.

Leah Burns is a graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy. She will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and will be majoring in Architectural Design.

is a graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy. She will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and will be majoring in Architectural Design. Spencer Chew is a graduate of Lānaʻi High School. He will be attending Oregon State University with a declared major of Mechanical Engineering.

is a graduate of Lānaʻi High School. He will be attending Oregon State University with a declared major of Mechanical Engineering. Cora Gruber is a graduate of Lahainaluna High School. She will be attending Boise State University with a declared major of Nursing.

is a graduate of Lahainaluna High School. She will be attending Boise State University with a declared major of Nursing. Tamika McLaurin is a graduate of Molokaʻi High School and is attending UH Hilo with a declared major of Exploratory Health Sciences/Pre Nursing

is a graduate of Molokaʻi High School and is attending UH Hilo with a declared major of Exploratory Health Sciences/Pre Nursing Finlay Royer is a graduate of Maui Preparatory Academy. She will be attending Boise State University with a declared major of Nursing.

The Go for the Green Scholarships program is one of the many projects sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local businesses, professional and civic leaders. The club meets on the first and third Tuesdays at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. The social period begins at 5 p.m.; light snacks are available for purchase.

For more information about the club, speakers, and calendar of events visit the club website at: https://www.rotarycluboflahainasunset.org