Carbonaro CPAs & Management Group joins Accuity,  expanding firm’s reach to Maui and Hawaiʻi Island

PC: courtesy of Accuity

Carbonaro CPAs & Management Group (“Carbonaro”), an accounting and advisory firm serving clients across Maui and Hawai‘i Island, has joined Accuity. The integration expands Accuity’s presence to the neighbor islands, strengthening service capabilities and talent resources across the state, according to an announcement.

Accuity is a partner firm of Crete Professionals Alliance—recognized by Accounting Today as the fastest-growing accounting firm in the country.

Carbonaro will operate under the Accuity brand while continuing to serve clients across Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. The transition enables Carbonaro to offer clients expanded expertise and infrastructure, backed by Accuity’s local professional team and Crete Professionals Alliance’s national network and global delivery model.

“We are excited to join Accuity and the broader Crete Professionals Alliance,” said John Carbonaro, Managing Partner of Carbonaro CPAs & Management Group. “This move allows us to bring even greater value to our clients while maintaining the trusted relationships and high-touch service they’ve always relied on.”

Welcoming Carbonaro’s 32 employees will expand Accuity’s headcount to 158 and physical office locations to five across Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. In 2025, Accuity acquired Ikeda & Wong CPA, Inc., which helped to enhance the firm’s business advisory capabilities and capacity on Oʻahu.

“Bringing Carbonaro into the Accuity family is an exciting step in our growth strategy across Hawaiʻi,” said Cory Kubota, CEO of Accuity. “They’ve built strong relationships and a trusted reputation on the neighbor islands, which expands how we serve clients statewide. With the support of Crete Professionals Alliance, we’re able to combine local expertise with the resources of a national platform to bring even more value to our clients.”

“Accuity has been an exceptional partner in helping shape what modern collaboration across the platform can look like,” said Crete Professionals Alliance CEO Steve Stagner. “The addition of Carbonaro strengthens an already forward-thinking team, and together we’ll continue creating new opportunities through people, process, and technology.”

As part of Accuity and Crete Professionals Alliance, Carbonaro will gain access to:

A national network of nearly 50 highly respected accounting and advisory firms

Enterprise-level corporate services including HR, finance, legal and IT

Advanced AI-powered tools and automation solutions to enhance service delivery

Global talent support through established offshore teams in India and the Philippines

Growth operations, recruiting support, and expansion capabilities

Hawaiʻi is one of Crete’s fastest-growing territories, and Accuity will play a key role in expanding regional strategy and service delivery in collaboration with other alliance partners.