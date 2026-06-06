Maui News

Maui Police Department seeks public help locating missing teen

June 6, 2026, 3:59 PM HST
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Yhazmyn Shaw Burrows-Agapay

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Yhazmyn Shaw Burrows-Agapay, 15, of Wailuku.

Shaw Burrows-Agapay was reported missing by a concerned acquaintance on Saturday, June 6, 2026, after she failed to return home from a day trip to Waiehu. She was last seen in the Waiehu area on Friday, June 5, 2026, at approximately 8 p.m.

Shaw Burrows-Agapay does not have a vehicle, and it is unknown if she has a cell phone. Police say she is known to frequent the Kahului area.

Shaw Burrows-Agapay is described as 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shaw Burrows-Agapay, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-014806.

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