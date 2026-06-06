Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 07, 2026

June 6, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 07:07 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 02:54 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.9 feet 07:19 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 11:58 AM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will continue to gradually decline through Sunday, with high uncertainty regarding the next swell that will arrive Sunday night and Monday. The new swell was aimed well east of Hawaii, and while this means high uncertainty regarding how much energy will be received locally, there is potential for south shore surf to be around or slightly higher than June average Monday into Wednesday. A smaller pulse of south-southwest swell is due Thursday and Friday, and a more significant south-southwest swell is on track to arrive next weekend. 


Along north-facing shores, a small short-period north swell will fade tonight, and a small west-northwest swell will produce tiny north shore surf early next week. Rough surf along east-facing shores will remain around seasonal average through Sunday, then slowly decline through the middle of next week as trade winds ease. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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