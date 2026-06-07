June 15 to July 4: Pole relocations along Waiehu Beach Road to impact traffic 

Crews from Maui Electric Company work in Waiehu. File Photo by Wendy Osher.

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric crews will be working to relocate 11 poles along Waiehu Beach Road between Kahekili Highway and Maka‘ala Drive, from Monday, June 15 to Saturday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday. No service interruption is expected.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires a partial closure of the makai (ocean-side) lane on Waiehu Beach Road between Kahekili Highway and Maka‘ala Drive. A guardrail will also be installed in this area. The poles are being relocated to Waiehu Beach Road from Alakai Street due to major erosion damages from the Kona Low storms in March.

Safety signs, arrow boards, and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.