Maui News

No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 7.8 earthquake in the Philippines

June 7, 2026, 2:52 PM HST
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M 7.8 – 26 km SW of Kablalan, Philippines (Sunday, June 7, 2026) PC: USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 7.8 (preliminary 8.2) magnitude earthquake reported at 1:38 p.m. on June 7, 2026 in Mindanao, Philippines.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports a threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake; however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, according to an update posted at 2:34 p.m. HST.

An evaluation was underway earlier to determine potential threats.

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