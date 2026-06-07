No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 7.8 earthquake in the Philippines

M 7.8 – 26 km SW of Kablalan, Philippines (Sunday, June 7, 2026) PC: USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a 7.8 (preliminary 8.2) magnitude earthquake reported at 1:38 p.m. on June 7, 2026 in Mindanao, Philippines.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports a threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake; however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, according to an update posted at 2:34 p.m. HST.

An evaluation was underway earlier to determine potential threats.