Schatz to host statewide telephone town hall

US Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawai‘i Democrat, speaks on the floor of the Senate at the Capitol in Washington. (File Image: Screenshot from Video)

US Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawai‘i Democrat, will host a statewide telephone town hall meeting next week.

Schatz will provide updates about his work in Washington and take questions from participating constituents throughout the islands about their concerns during the meeting planned to begin at noon Thursday, June 11.

Click here to register for the phone call.

Registered participants will receive a call to join the discussion once the town hall begins.