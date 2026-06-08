Justice Department announces results of Operation Spring Cleaning

Guns, drugs, and money seized by FBI Los Angeles Field Office during Operation Spring Cleaning.

The Department of Justice announced the results of Operation Spring Cleaning, a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the FBI to combat gang-related threats and enhance public safety. The operation coordinated with federal, state, and local law enforcement and targeted the illegal flow of firearms and narcotics in communities across the nation.

The operation began on March 1 and ended May 31.

In total, Operation Spring Cleaning led to over 1100 arrests, over 600 charges filed, and almost 600 search warrants conducted. The operation also resulted in the seizure of:

Almost 1000 illegal firearms, dozens of which were equipped with machine gun conversion devices (MCDs) as well as over 75 stand-alone MCDs; and

Over 2,700 pounds of illegal narcotics, including: Over 500 kilograms of cocaine or more than 1100 pounds, Nearly 700 pounds of methamphetamine, Over 550 pounds of marijuana, Nearly 50 kilograms of fentanyl or more than 100 pounds, Almost 40 kilograms of heroin or more than 85 pounds, More than 7 kilograms of crack cocaine or more than 16 pounds, and More than 13,200 pills of MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly.



“When our neighborhoods are safe from the scourge of deadly drugs, individuals and families can prosper,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche who credited the Trump Administration with making significant progress in removing these drugs from the streets.

“This FBI understands that communities across our country have been ravaged by gangs and the firearms and narcotics they flood our streets with,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Operation Spring Cleaning represents our total commitment to crushing this kind of violent crime and eliminating the criminal networks who facilitate them – with over 1,000 arrests, 1,000 firearms seized, and 3,000 pounds of narcotics removed from our neighborhoods.”

“Operation Spring Cleaning represents a significant step in Hawaiʻi and across the country toward dismantling and disrupting drug trafficking and the violent gangs that plague our communities,” said US Attorney Ken Sorenson. “We will continue to hunt down and bring to justice those who victimize Hawaiʻi with drug trafficking and the use of firearms to protect their illicit criminal operations.”

“As reflected in the record number of arrests, seizures, and disruptions across the country, the message sent by Operation Spring Cleaning is deliberate and unequivocal—to the violent gangs operating in our communities: your time is up,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge David Porter. “Through enforcement operations and the removal of illegal firearms and lethal narcotics from our streets, we haven’t just disrupted criminal networks—we have actively prevented violence and saved lives. The FBI, alongside our dedicated federal, state, and local partners, will continue to relentlessly track down those who flood our communities with poison and traffic in fear. We live here. We work here. This is our home, and we refuse to cede our neighborhoods to violent criminals.”