Wanted: A visionary leader to fuel Hawaiʻi’s workforce future

Workforce development. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

The University of Hawaiʻi has officially posted the job description for a highly anticipated, newly created position: the associate vice president (AVP) for workforce development. Serving as the primary architect for a cohesive workforce strategy across all 10 UH campuses, this leader will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between academia and industry to meet the pressing labor needs of the State of Hawaiʻi.

The establishment of this position is a major priority for UH President Wendy Hensel. During her inaugural systemwide address, Hensel stressed the need to move at the “speed of business” and create one centralized place for industry partners to engage with UH.

Workforce development. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

“We must build an integrated ecosystem with employers that brings them into our curriculum and into the classroom,” Hensel said. “This new associate vice president for workforce development will really own this initiative, ensuring we answer the call of Hawaiʻi’s business and industry, and move our strategic agenda forward in a targeted, coordinated way.”

Unified programs, enhanced pathways

Reporting to the vice president for academic strategy, the new AVP will lead the development of a systemwide “Workforce Master Plan” that aligns directly with Hawaiʻi’s economic priorities. By unifying credit and non-credit programs, the AVP will enhance career pathways, allowing learners to move fluidly from short-term training to advanced degrees. Furthermore, they will expand opportunities for work-based learning, apprenticeships and applied research by formalizing agreements with private sector partners and large state employers.

Candidates must possess a minimum of eight years of progressive leadership experience in workforce development, economic development or higher education administration. The search is now underway, with the continuous application review process set to begin on June 15, 2026.





















