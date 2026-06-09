Hawaiian Native Corporation provides funding to Hui Hānai for upcoming publication



Photograph of Liliʻuokalani sent to the Hon. Josephus Daniels, Secretary of the Navy. PC: James J. Williams (1853–1926). Restoration by Adam Cuerden. Public domain / Wikimedia Commons.

Hui Hānai has been awarded a contribution from Hawaiian Native Corporation to publish the letters of members of the Kalākaua family in a forthcoming book, “Letters of Queen Liliʻuokalani of Hawaiʻi with Her Family, 1859–1900.”

Members of the Kalākaua family ruled the Hawaiian Islands during the last 20 years of the monarchy: King Kalākaua (David La‘amea Kamanakapu‘u Māhinulani Nāla‘ia‘ehuokalani Lumialani Kalākaua) beginning in 1874, and his successor and sister, Queen Lili‘uokalani (Lydia Lili‘u Loloku Walania Wewehi Kamaka‘eha), from 1891 to 1893.

This is a collection of letters they wrote to their siblings and members of their extended families, most of which have remained unpublished. The family letters to and from King Kalākaua are rare; letters to and from Lili‘uokalani as Princess and Monarch are more plentiful, and they include intimate notes to and from her husband, John Owen Dominis, during their extended courtship and later marriage, as well as letters to and from her sister, Princess Likelike (Miriam Likelike Kekāuluohi Keahelapalapa Kapili), wife of Governor Archibald Scott Cleghorn. Cleghorn and Princess Likelike were the parents of Ka‘iulani (Victoria Kawēkiu Ka‘iulani Lunalilo Kalaninuiahilapalapa Cleghorn), heir apparent to the throne, but due to the overthrow of 1893, she never became monarch.

This volume will include all of Ka‘iulani’s letters to Queen Lili‘uokalani as well as the Queen’s replies. Collectively they give a vital and intimate picture of the Queen’s abruptly ended reign, the life of Princess Likelike, and the untimely death of Likelike’s daughter, Princess Ka‘iulani.

Particularly important is the correspondence regarding the overthrow of the monarchy in 1893 and the annexation of the Hawaiian Islands to the United States in 1898.

“This project by Hui Hānai will present important documents and private and personal letters of Queen Lili‘uokalani and her family, enhanced by the detailed and thorough commentary of the respected late historian David W. Forbes,” said Allen Hoe, Chair of Hawaiian Native Corporation. “Once published, this work will offer readers a deeper insight into the Queen’s life.”

S. Haunani Apoliona, of Hui Hānai, best describes the collaboration to complete David Forbes’ work: “We are joining hands in the collective effort to underscore the spiritual and ancestral importance of sharing the kuleana of bringing the Queen’s mana‘o and family forward into the light for clarity and understanding of her life’s challenges.”

“Letters of Queen Liliʻuokalani of Hawaiʻi with Her Family, 1859–1900” is planned for publication by Hui Hānai in 2029, with distribution anticipated through the University of Hawai‘i Press.

In late 2025, Hui Hānai, a nonprofit organization that perpetuates the legacy of Queen Lili‘uokalani, acquired the publication rights for the title from the estate of David W. Forbes. A distinguished historian and bibliographer specializing in Hawai‘i, he had been collaborating with Hui Hānai on this project prior to his passing in Portland, Oregon, in January 2022.

Support for the acquisition of these publication rights was generously provided by the Lili‘uokalani Trust, the Christina F. Hassell and Watters O. Martin Jr. Family Foundation, and Hui Hānai.

“Having secured this significant milestone, Hui Hānai is now dedicated to the completion and publication of this work,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, president of Hui Hānai. This will be David Forbes’ third publication in partnership with Hui Hānai providing insight into Queen Lili‘uokalani’s life—in this case, alongside the lives of Princess Likelike and her daughter, Princess Ka‘iulani.

Hui Hānai directors S. Haunani Apoliona and Mark Anderson will be working in association with Marilyn Kanani Reppun (librarian/archivist), Jason Kapena Achiu, and Barbara Pope. Barbara Pope Book Design, who worked with Forbes and Hui Hānai on their previous publications about Queen Lili‘uokalani, will provide editorial, design, and production services.