Maui News

Update/Located: Kahului teen reported missing by concerned family member

June 9, 2026, 10:48 PM HST
* Updated June 10, 5:51 AM
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Update: (11:19 p.m., June 9, 2026) Merino was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous post: (10:48 p.m., June 9, 2026)

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Skylee Merino, 15, of Kahului.

Merino was reported missing by a concerned family member on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after she left her Kahului residence at about 7:30 p.m. with a black-colored carry-on size suitcase and a black-colored backpack with an “open mouth shark” design on it. 

Merino does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Merino is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt gray shirt (as depicted in the picture), and an orange-colored “Columbia” soccer jersey over the long-sleeved shirt. 

If you know the whereabouts of Merino, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-015097.

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