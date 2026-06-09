Public comments due July 8 on Lahaina sewer force main replacement project

The Lahaina force main project site is featured on the front page of today’s state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development’s issue of the Environmental Notice. PC: Office of Office of Planning and Sustainable Development website screenshot

Public comments are being accepted through July 8 on a draft environmental assessment for a Maui County project to replace a sewer force main in Lahaina.

The Maui County Department of Environmental Management is the proposing agency for the Lahaina Force Main No. 3 Replacement, which would install a new 20-inch sewer force main running approximately 2,200 linear feet from Lahaina Wastewater Pump Station No. 3 to an existing valve vault.

The new line would follow a different alignment than the existing force main, running generally along Wahikuli Terrace Park access road and Malo Street before crossing Honoapiʻilani Highway and terminating at the valve vault.

The existing 20-inch force main, which runs between the same start and end points, would be capped and either kept as an emergency backup or abandoned in place.

Fukunaga and Associates, Inc. is the project consultant. Direct public comments or questions to Clifton Miyasaki at 808-944-1821 or cmiyasaki@fukunagaengineers.com. The firm’s address is 1357 Kapiolani Blvd., Suite 1530, Honolulu 96814.