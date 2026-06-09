Two Maui companies among 11 selected for Mana Up’s latest accelerator cohort

Island Essence, a bath and body products company based in Kahului, is one of two Maui businesses selected for Cohort 11 of the Mana Up business accelerator program. The other is Vaui Social Liquids, a kava-based, alcohol-free beverage line, located in Haʻikū, PC: Screenshot from Mana Up website

Two Maui-based businesses — a longtime Kahului beauty brand and a Haʻikū kava beverage company — are among 11 Hawaiʻi product companies selected for Cohort 11 of the Mana Up business accelerator program.

Island Essence, a bath and body products company that has been handcrafting lotions, soaps, and oils in Kahului since 1990, and Vaui Social Liquids, a kava-based, alcohol-free beverage line grown out of Pauwela Beverage Company’s craft fermentation operation in Haʻikū, will join the six-month program alongside companies from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, and Kauaʻi.

A selection of beverages from Vaui Social Liquids. PC: Screenshot from Mana Up website

The cohort was selected from 256 applicants, the most in the program’s history and a 26% increase over the previous cohort. The 11 companies span seven product categories, with seven in food and beverage. Seven are women-owned or women-led, and three are multi-generational family businesses.

Founded in 2018, Mana Up pairs selected companies with mentorship and support in brand development, e-commerce, wholesale strategy, manufacturing, storytelling and global market expansion. Alumni of the program now generate a combined $135 million in annual revenue and have created more than 1,100 jobs statewide, according to the organization.

“The talent has always been here,” said Meli James, Mana Up co-founder. “The growing number of applicants shows how many more founders are ready to take it to the next level.”

The other Cohort 11 companies are Ahualoa Family Farms (Hawaiʻi Island), a macadamia nut producer; BUJO BAE (Oʻahu), an island-themed stationery and journal brand; Good Mana (Oʻahu), a wellness supplement company using Hawaiʻi-grown turmeric and botanicals; Maebo Noodle Factory (Hilo), a fourth-generation maker of saimin noodles and One-Ton Chips; Oceans End (Kailua), a handbag and accessories brand; Oysters Hawaiʻi (Honolulu), a mobile oyster shucking and catering company; Wailua Granola Co. (Kauaʻi), a small-batch granola maker; Waimea Herb Company (Hawaiʻi Island), a family-owned tea company; and Yick Lung (Honolulu), a heritage snack brand being relaunched by a new generation of ownership.

The program culminates with the annual Mana Up Showcase, which includes an October livestream and a Nov. 5 in-person marketplace at Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana Center. For more information, visit manauphawaii.com.