West Maui’s energy future is the focus of upcoming community meeting, June 12

Lahaina Strong and the Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) will host a community meeting focused on the future of energy in West Maui and Hawai‘i’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045.

The meeting is designed to provide residents with opportunities to learn more about Hawai‘i’s energy system, hear about current challenges and pathways forward, and share their experiences, concerns, and ideas to help inform future energy solutions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Explore interactive energy education stations

Hear a brief presentation on Hawai‘i’s energy landscape and pathways to 100% renewable energy

Participate in small-group discussions to share mana‘o and lived experiences

Connect with organizations supporting energy programs and resources across Hawai‘i

Dinner will be provided and all community members are welcome. A Zoom webinar option will also be available (registration in advance is required to receive the Zoom link).

The meeting takes place Friday, June 12, 2026 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Maui YMCA West Side Resource Center at 226 Kupuohi Street in Lahaina.

Guests include: Representatives from Lahaina Strong; Representatives from the Hawai‘i State Energy Office; and West Maui residents and community members.

As Hawai‘i works toward its clean energy goals, organizers say community input is essential to ensuring future energy solutions reflect the priorities, concerns, and values of West Maui residents. This meeting marks the beginning of an ongoing community-driven conversation aimed at building a resilient and affordable energy future for Hawai‘i.

Community members can register at: https://lahainastrong.solidarity.tech/lahaina-strong-hseo-west-maui-community-energy-meeting-rsvp