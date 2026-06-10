ʻAuana releases new single ahead of album release

Holo Moana hula. PC: Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana

BMG and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced the release of “Kele ka Moana,” a new single from ʻAuana, Cirque du Soleil’s first resident show in Hawaiʻi and the first in the company’s 42-year history to be developed around a single place and its language.

Now streaming ahead of the full soundtrack release next month, and written entirely in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian language, “Kele ka Moana” reflects the production’s deep connection to the stories, traditions and cultural landscape of Hawaiʻi.

The music of ʻAuana was developed in close collaboration with Native Hawaiian linguist Dr. Keao NeSmith, with composer Evan Duffy shaping the compositions to enhance the show’s storytelling and blend Cirque du Soleil’s signature acrobatics and theatricality with the musical spirit of Hawaiʻi.

Listen to “Kele ka Moana” now HERE. The track brings the music and storytelling of Cirque du Soleil’s first resident show in Hawaiʻi beyond the stage. PC: Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana

“When approached with the opportunity to compose the music for ‘Auana, I knew that it had to be created to carry the spirit, language and stories of Hawai‘i, on and off the stage,” said Evan Duffy. “The sound of ‘Auana wouldn’t be possible without the incredible team involved in every stop of the process, from the show’s cultural creative team to the musicians, vocalists and studio collaborators who helped bring the music to life. Creating a soundtrack entirely in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi was especially meaningful because the language itself holds such depth, emotion and connection to place.”

ʻAuana – Hina / Lyra. PC : Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana

ʻAuana premiered at the Outrigger Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel in December 2024, in partnership with Outrigger Hospitality Group. Guests can enjoy the live performance Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. HST.

Tickets are available at cirquedusoleil.com/auana.

Holo Moana. PC: Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana

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