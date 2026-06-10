Community urged to report possible keiki abuse, neglect, especially during summer

With summer break officially starting across Maui Nui, the Maui County Commission for Youth and Children is encouraging all community members who work with children and families to participate in new, statewide online training for reporting signs of possible abuse or neglect.

Nationwide, reports of suspected child abuse and neglect decline when school is out of session, as there are fewer trained adults regularly interacting with and monitoring the well-being of keiki.

“Because school providers are the primary source of mandated reports, summer is a critical time to strengthen our community’s reporting and support skills,” said Maui County Commission on Children and Youth Chairperson Cayla Kutaka. “We encourage anyone who works with children and families to participate in this training. Understanding reporting responsibilities is key to keeping children safe and ensuring they receive the support they need.”

The new Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services training is free, available online 24/7, and designed to equip mandated reporters who work with children and families with the knowledge and tools to respond effectively. For more information or to access the state training, visit www.mandatedreportertraining.com/hawaii .

Under Hawaiʻi law, mandated reporters include a broad network of professionals who regularly work with children and families. This includes healthcare providers, school personnel, social service and mental health professionals, law enforcement and court personnel, childcare providers, and staff of youth-serving programs such as recreation, sports and religious organizations.

These individuals are required to report when there is reasonable suspicion that a child has been harmed or may be at risk — without needing proof. Failure to report can result in legal consequences, underscoring the importance of awareness and training.

Launched in March, the state’s mandated reporter training was developed in partnership with the County of Maui Children’s Justice Committee and reflects a collaborative, statewide commitment to strengthening child protection systems and supporting those responsible for safeguarding children.

“This initiative represents a meaningful investment in prevention and early intervention,” Kutaka said. “Mandated reporters are often the first line of defense for our keiki. Ensuring they are well-trained strengthens our entire community’s ability to respond quickly and appropriately.”

The Maui County Commission on Children and Youth advises and assists the mayor in all matters concerning children and youth, including childcare. It also makes recommendations to the Maui County Council on all matters relating to children and youth and children and youth programs proposed for adoption. For general information on the commission, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/175/Commission-on-Children-Youth .