Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi reaffirms commitment to aloha, unity, and respectful civic engagement

In response to recent news reports involving an individual who has publicly announced a candidacy for Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District, the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi and its Maui County Committee issued a statement Tuesday, jointly reaffirming “a simple but essential principle: political violence, intimidation, and harassment have no place in Hawaiʻi.”

A 40-year-old Kīhei man identified as Congressional candidate Kirill Basin, was placed under arrest on May 29, 2026 for first degree Terroristic Threatening after he allegedly entered a county building off of Main Street in Wailuku while brandishing a firearm and engaged in a verbal altercation with county employees, police said.

“We unequivocally condemn threats, harassment, intimidation, and violence directed toward elected officials, public servants, party leaders, volunteers, and members of our community,” Party leaders said.

While the individual referenced in recent news coverage has publicly identified as a Democrat, the Democratic Party of Hawai’i reports that the candidate is not registered with the Party’s official Hawaiʻi membership records.

“As Democrats, we are a party that believes in kindness. We are a party that believes in resilience. We are a party that believes in passionate advocacy guided by respect for one another and for the institutions that serve our local communities. We are a party that believes progress is achieved not through fear or division, but through collaboration, service, and a shared commitment to the common good,” according to the statement. “We remain committed to fostering civic engagement that is constructive, respectful, and rooted in the values that bring the islands across our state together. No individual should fear for their safety because they choose to participate in public life, serve their community, or express their views.”

The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi and its Maui County Committee say they “stand united” in support of elected leaders, public servants, party volunteers, and community members “who continue to serve despite increasing hostility in today’s political climate.”

“At a time when division and extremism too often dominate headlines across the nation, Hawaiʻi can continue to demonstrate a different path; one grounded in aloha, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to democracy,” according to the joint statement. “Together, we will continue to advocate vigorously for our beliefs while rejecting fear, intimidation, harassment, and violence in all forms.”